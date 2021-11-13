Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.85% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of SGFY opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,568,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

