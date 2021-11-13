Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

