Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.04 on Friday. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

