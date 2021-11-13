SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SLRC stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 231,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

