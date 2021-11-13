Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 1,446 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

