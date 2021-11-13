Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,391.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

