Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average is $263.81. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

