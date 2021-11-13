Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 513 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

