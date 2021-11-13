Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

