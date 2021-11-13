Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors to “Hold”

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.44 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.21 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

