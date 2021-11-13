SparksPay Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $55,387.57 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,742,298 coins and its circulating supply is 10,508,127 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

