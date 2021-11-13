Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.11.

DALXF opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

