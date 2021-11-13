Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16,740.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £167.40 ($218.71) and last traded at £167.15 ($218.38), with a volume of 17617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £162.75 ($212.63).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £124.70 ($162.92).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £158.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £12.57 billion and a PE ratio of 61.27.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

