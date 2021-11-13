Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Spire has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

