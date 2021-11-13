Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

