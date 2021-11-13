Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

SFM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,125,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

