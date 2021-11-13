Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

