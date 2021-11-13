Spruce House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,047,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,843,000. Global-e Online makes up 2.8% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

