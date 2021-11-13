Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 136,558 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 136,558 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $585,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

