SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,496,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

