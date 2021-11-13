SSR Mining Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 17,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,249 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,266,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

SSRM stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

