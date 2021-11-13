Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAF. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.