Stairway Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 19.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.34 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

