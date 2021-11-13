Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $173.39 million and $87.55 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00222270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.