State Street Corp Buys 714,188 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $50,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

