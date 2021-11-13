State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,394 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $118,020,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 106,660 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

RRR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

