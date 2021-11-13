State Street Corp Has $50.61 Million Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.64% of CarGurus worth $50,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

