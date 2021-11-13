State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

