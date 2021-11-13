State Street Corp Purchases 130,889 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

State Street Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $52,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

