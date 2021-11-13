State Street Corp Sells 377,516 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,516 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $51,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

