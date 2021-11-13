State Street Corp Trims Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $46,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,412. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

