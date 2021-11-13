Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $325.09 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

