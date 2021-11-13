Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$68.50 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.72.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$15.64 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

