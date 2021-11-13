Step Hero Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $885,254.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

