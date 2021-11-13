Stephens Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $235.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $202.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

