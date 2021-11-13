Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $485.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stereotaxis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Stereotaxis worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.