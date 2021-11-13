Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.
Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $485.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.
