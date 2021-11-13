Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shot up 21.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. 11,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 381,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 910.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

