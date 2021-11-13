Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUBO opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

