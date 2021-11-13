Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Root were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in Root by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

