Stifel Financial Corp Has $202,000 Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

