Stifel Financial Corp Invests $226,000 in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after buying an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

