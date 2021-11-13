Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $54.24 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

