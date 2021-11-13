Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $54.24 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.