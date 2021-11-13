Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,250 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.