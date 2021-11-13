Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

