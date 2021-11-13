Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $5.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.41 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $15,530,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

