Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock worth $56,765,170. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

