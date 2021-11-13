Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $3,321,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

