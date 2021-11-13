Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a market cap of C$534.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$8.30.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.