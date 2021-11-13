Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$24.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMCF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

