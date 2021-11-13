Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.